The heated war of words between actresses Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon appears to have gotten a new lease on life.



Sarandon was being interviewed at the Toronto Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film, Viper Club, when she was asked about Donald Trump’s presidency. That’s when she stated that “unintentionally, he has energized” women and people of color to run for elected office. This brought a swift rebuke from Messing.



“STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT,” Messing wrote on Twitter. “I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children INDEFINITELY in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you [purported] to care about).”

But she didn’t stop there. She went on to remark that Sarandon has never apologized for claiming that Hillary Clinton was a riskier choice than Trump for the presidency in 2016.



“Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not - in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan," Messing tweeted.

This new tirade is just the latest in what has become a years-spanning feud between the two acclaimed performers.



“I did not intend or expect it to become anything the media would be interested in,” Messing told ET of their feud in 2016. “But having said that, I think from my point of view, the politics was always at the forefront of conversation.”



Sarandon has also addressed her numerous exchanges with Messing in the past and didn’t miss an opportunity to take some jabs at the Will & Grace star.



"She’s not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn’t thought through, maybe? She’s Trumpian a little bit like that," the Oscar winner said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017. "So, I don’t have anything against her personally. I just sometimes I have to say, 'But you don’t have the information.'"



