Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Kamikaze,’ Takes Aim at Drake, President Donald Trump and More
Surprise!
Just eight months after the release of his album, Revival, Eminem shocked fans on Thursday night when he dropped a surprise new album, Kamikaze.
“Tried not 2 overthink this 1… enjoy,” he wrote on Twitter, linking the album.
In true Marshall Mathers style, the new music is a no-holds-barred attack on those the 45-year-old rapper deems unworthy, like new rappers Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, and Lil Xan and even some familiar names like Tyler, the Creator, Drake, Machine Gun Kelly, and Joe Budden.
He also mocks President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and takes aim at disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein following the sexual misconduct scandal.
In his new song, “The Ringer,” Eminem claims that after his two anti-Trump freestyles last year, the Secret Service came to meet him in person to deem whether he was a threat to the president.
Several stars reacted to the new tunes online, including comedian Kathy Griffin who was excited to receive a shoutout.
“Eighteen years after appearing in Eminem’s video for ‘The Real Slim Shady,’ I just found out he gave me a shout out in the title track of his new album, #Kamikaze. Mama’s still got it,” she tweeted, sharing a throwback photo from the music video.
Fans went wild for the new album on Twitter, praising it after Revival’s lackluster reviews.
Here were some of the reactions:
For more from Eminem, watch the clip below:
