Surprise!

Just eight months after the release of his album, Revival, Eminem shocked fans on Thursday night when he dropped a surprise new album, Kamikaze.

“Tried not 2 overthink this 1… enjoy,” he wrote on Twitter, linking the album.

In true Marshall Mathers style, the new music is a no-holds-barred attack on those the 45-year-old rapper deems unworthy, like new rappers Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, and Lil Xan and even some familiar names like Tyler, the Creator, Drake, Machine Gun Kelly, and Joe Budden.

He also mocks President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and takes aim at disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein following the sexual misconduct scandal.

In his new song, “The Ringer,” Eminem claims that after his two anti-Trump freestyles last year, the Secret Service came to meet him in person to deem whether he was a threat to the president.

Several stars reacted to the new tunes online, including comedian Kathy Griffin who was excited to receive a shoutout.

“Eighteen years after appearing in Eminem’s video for ‘The Real Slim Shady,’ I just found out he gave me a shout out in the title track of his new album, #Kamikaze. Mama’s still got it,” she tweeted, sharing a throwback photo from the music video.

18 years after appearing in Eminem’s video for the “The Real Slim Shady,” I just found out he gave me a shoutout in the title track of his new album #Kamikaze



Mama’s still got it...💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/abSgilFmy7 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 31, 2018

Fans went wild for the new album on Twitter, praising it after Revival’s lackluster reviews.

Here were some of the reactions:

#Kamikaze is taking shots at everybody:



Lil Pump

Lil Yachty

Lil Xan

Machine Gun Kelly

Tyler, The Creator

Drake

Charlamagne tha God

DJ Akademiks

Joe Budden

Donald Trump

Mike Pence

The Grammy Awards pic.twitter.com/cBkcrdu4eb — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 31, 2018

When you hear the first track off that new @Eminem album. Holy shiiiiiiit.... #kamikazepic.twitter.com/5kgvAxKfYd — Joe (@itsJoeCool22) August 31, 2018

EM WIT THE 🔥🔥🔥 ,

PRODUCED #2 & #10.....



#KAMIKAZEhttps://t.co/iMDrs1XKaf — Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) August 31, 2018

The first song on #kamikaze got me like pic.twitter.com/RNRLLcNaL7 — Bobe Kyrant (@DevvDaDude) August 31, 2018

Lil Yachty, Lil Xan, Lil Pump, Drake

Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler, the Creator,Joe Budden Charlamagne after listening Eminem's new song "Ringer" 😂😂😂#Eminem#Kamikazepic.twitter.com/TUz3orVG4i — Rǝhɐn (@stan_) August 31, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Mr.Shady Has Just Hit Us With a Combination of Explosives, Bombs, And Torpedoes Aimed Right At The Rap Game. #kamikaze#Eminem — NYGHTRVN. (@nyghtrvn) August 31, 2018

Leaked image of Eminem in the studio while recording #Kamikazepic.twitter.com/SYBYlM889E — AJ (@ajsmith2369) August 31, 2018

For more from Eminem, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicki Minaj Drops New Album 'Queen' Featuring Ariana Grande, Eminem and Lil Wayne

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott Shares Pic of 'Crashing Festivals' With Her Dad

Eminem Faces Backlash After Using Realistic Gunshot Sounds During His Bonnaroo Performance

Related Gallery