Talk about a Renaissance! Laverne Cox received the ultimate compliment on Monday night when she attended the U.S. Open to cheer Serena Williams on.
The 50-year-old Inventing Anna star was seated in the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, wearing a face mask. That paired with a black sheer top, brown leather pants, and hoop earrings made several people mistake Laverne for Beyoncé online and in broadcasts from the match.
Coincidentally, Laverne shared a video of herself getting ready set to Beyoncé's song "PURE/HONEY," ahead of the match. Once the comparisons were made, the Emmy-nominated actress gushed about the moment online.
"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!" Laverne wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself in the stands. "Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce."
Laverne also responded to several tweets about the mixup. See the funniest reactions below:
This isn't the first link between Beyonce and Laverne. In a 2016 episode of Lip Sync Battle, the Orange Is the New Black star channeled her inner Beyoncé in a tribute to the pop star's Super Bowl Halftime show and received flowers and a personalized note from Queen Bey as a result.
“Thank you Beyonce for such a thoughtful gesture. You didn't have to but it means so much that you did. I am so happy you enjoyed the#LipSyncBattle tribute to Destiny's Child. You know I live for everything you do. EVERYTHING!! Thank you, thank you thank you!!!!” Laverne wrote at the time.
In 2020, Laverne told ET, "Everybody knows that live for Beyoncé. I try not to worship gods on earth or goddesses, but I worship Beyoncé."
