Laverne Cox almost didn't believe she was an Emmy nominee! On Tuesday morning, the 48-year-old actress joined Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and host Leslie Jones to announce the nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards, but reacted with uncertainty and disbelief when Jones told her that she nabbed a nomination herself -- Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Orange Is the New Black.

As Jones repeatedly yelled, "You've been nominated!" Cox questioned, "Really?," which led the host to hilariously exclaim, "Do you not believe me?!"

"I was still trying to process it," Cox explained to ET's Nischelle Turner of the interaction. "I'm like, 'What was I nominated for?'... I [was] confused [and was] trying to hold it together."

"...I was in one episode in the last season of Orange, so this is why I'm shocked," she added. "I was in one episode and like this is crazy."

Leslie Jones told Laverne Cox she’s nominated for an Emmy live on air — and it didn’t exactly go as planned pic.twitter.com/cnB1uObtRr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 28, 2020

Once she wrapped her head around the honor, Cox called it "beautiful" but "very overwhelming."

"Can I just shout-out everybody at Orange Is the New Black? Jenji Kohan, the entire cast and crew," she said. "I'm so grateful. I always share this with every single one of my fellow actors of Orange Is the New Black. We are an ensemble, we are a team, this is for all of us. So shout-out to everybody in Orange. I love you so much. For our last season, that means a lot."

Cox also recognized the series' fans, calling them "so incredible."

"They still want a spinoff, they're still posting memes and videos and they love it so much," she acknowledged.

While Cox said she hasn't "thought about" if the annual awards show will be held in person or virtually this year, she did dole out some advice to those who have earned their first nominations this year including Zendaya (Euphoria), Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

"I remember the first time I was nominated. It was for Orange. I was a New York actor, I came to L.A. We had a ceremony that year that was in person," she recalled of her 2014 nomination. "If you can, soak in every moment and enjoy it. I was in such awe of all of it and it was so beautiful."

"It's gonna be different this year, but if you can, soak in every moment 'cause you only have your first time once," she continued. "There's so many amazing new faces and young actors. I'm really, really proud and happy to be included in the group. Oh my goodness gracious."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Laverne Cox Opens Up About Impact of New Doc 'Disclosure’ on Transgender Visibility (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Juneteenth: Laverne Cox, Ludacris and More on the Meaning of June 19

Laverne Cox Reacts to 'Landmark' SCOTUS Decision (Exclusive)

Laverne Cox and Boyfriend Kyle Draper Break Up After 2 Years Together

Related Gallery