'Law & Order: SVU': Kelli Giddish Returning for Season 24 Finale

Rollins is back -- and she has exciting news to share.
Kelli Giddish, who departed Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in December, will be returning for the season 24 finale, ET can confirm. She will also appear in the second to last episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime's current season.
The actress' character, former detective Amanda Rollins, got married to ADA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) in her last appearance on SVU, and expressed a desire to start a family. When Rollins returns to the Law & Order universe, she will be pregnant.
Giddish spoke to ET following her final episode as a series regular, reflecting on her 12-season journey on SVU and leaving the possibility open for future returns.
"I think the door is always open," the actress said.
"What's really cool about being on SVU is that Dick Wolf created this universe that it's there no matter what and the audience knows and loves all of our characters," Giddish added. "So, I think if I popped up somewhere in the future, I think they'd be happy to see me."
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
