Carole Baskin's highly-anticipated debut on Dancing With the Stars may have not been exactly what she expected. During a commercial break for the dance competition show's premiere Monday night, a spot aired in local Florida markets that brought up allegations regarding the 1997 disappearance of Baskin's second husband, Don Lewis.

The story of his disappearance was featured in Netflix's Tiger King. Joe Exotic alleged in the docuseries that Baskin killed Lewis, a claim she has vehemently denied.

The commercial featured Lewis' three daughters, Gale, Lynda and Donna, along with his former assistant, Anne McQueen, and the family attorney, John Phillips. "We need to know what happened to our father," Donna said, as Phillips revealed their $100,00 reward for information, and encouraged viewers to call their tip line.

When ET spoke with Phillips this week, he explained the rationale behind the ad, and how it all came to be.

"Our ad rep here in Jacksonville contacted us and said, 'Hey, Dancing with the Stars. We know you're involved with litigation against Carole Baskin, do you want to put up a commercial, like a lawyer commercial?'" Phillips shared. "So the first thing we did was tech check the Tampa market, see if there was availability, there was. Check Jacksonville, see if there was availability. There was. We were trying to get it on to other markets, but we kind of had a feeling that as long as we landed in the Tampa market where this all happened, it could boost and boy did it!"

"Carole Baskin goes on YouTube, Facebook and does blogs every single day getting out her narrative. It's landed her on a major TV show, Dancing with the Stars. She was the featured person in all the commercials and last to dance," he continued. "All the messaging about Carole and her fame comes at their peril. There was Tiger King -- and it focused on the exotic animal industry -- but a lot of it was about the death and disappearance of Don Lewis. A lot of her contention with Joe Exotic was about whether she was involved in Don Lewis's death. The family never really got the chance to know and years have gone by. Since Tiger King, Carole has done daily diary entries and was going to use this show as a springboard to her message. So [Lewis' family] wanted their message out there. They wanted, at least locally, to counter message Carole Baskin's, in their mind, lies and fraud."