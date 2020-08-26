Lea Michele Calls Newborn Son a 'True Blessing': See the First Pic! 

Lea Michele is loving life as a new mom. The Glee star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first photo of her baby boy, Ever Leo Reich, three days after news broke that the little one had arrived. ET confirmed on Sunday that Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcomed Ever on Aug. 20.

"ForEver grateful for this true blessing," Michele wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of her and Reich's hands holding the tiny little foot of their newborn son. The actress added a blue heart emoji.

ET learned that Michele was pregnant in April. In the months since, Michele, who married Reich in March 2019, gushed over her pregnancy on Instagram. She last shared a photo of her baby bump on Aug. 17, just days before giving birth.

The cute pic showed the singer taking a walk along the beach, wearing a bright bikini under a white dress.

