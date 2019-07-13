Lea Michele Honors Cory Monteith on 6-Year Anniversary of His Death

Lea Michele will never forget Cory Monteith.

It's been six years since the Glee actor's unexpected death, and the actress is paying tribute to her late love. On Saturday, Michele, 32, took to social media to share a photo of the ocean along with a short but sweet message dedicated to her former boyfriend.

"The light always remains ❤️," she captioned the shot.

Monteith died on July 13, 2013 from an overdose involving heroin and alcohol. He was 31 years old. Michele and Monteith met on the set of the Fox musical in 2009 and were dating until his sudden death.

The light always remains ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LkHtYfTvM2 — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2019

Last year, Michele -- who is now married to Zandy Reich -- also posted a seaside photo in honor of Monteith. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains❤️," she wrote.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains”❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvDvoDoP4j — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2018

In 2017, she shared a sweet throwback pic of the two together. "Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤," she captioned her post.

Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017

In a 2018 interview, Monteith's mother, Ann McGregor, opened up about her son's death, telling People that she was certain that Monteith did not intentionally kill himself, and was in fact making plans for the future.

"Cory wanted a wife and kids," she said. "He would have made a beautiful father. He had accomplished so much. He was ready to step out of Hollywood and really live. He had so much to look forward to."

"Cory didn’t want to die," she continued. "There is no doubt about that. But he’s carried in people’s hearts forever."

