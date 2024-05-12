Lea Michele Reveals Baby No. 2 Is a Girl

Lea Michele made a special reveal in honor of Mother's Day!

On Sunday, the Glee alum took to social media to celebrate the holiday, and reveal the sex of her and Zandy Reich's second child.

"The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter. 💕💐," the 37-year-old mommy-to-be wrote.

Michele's post was accompanied by a sweet photo of her looking down at her growing baby bump, which peeks through an unbuttoned white shirt, and holding a bouquet of pink flowers.

On her Instagram Story, the Scream Queens star shared a sweet photo featuring her son.

"And to my sweet boy who made me a mama...," she captioned the picture of her holding her 3-year-old son, Ever.

Lea Michele's baby girl will join her big brother, Ever. - Lea Michele/Instagram

In March, Michele and Reich -- who tied the knot in 2019 -- announced they were expecting their second child.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛," she wrote.

Last week, Michele put her baby bump on display as she attended the 2024 Met Gala.

The Broadway sensation and former Glee star radiated joy as she posed on the red carpet, cradling her growing belly in a stunning gown by Rodarte. Michele adorned her baby bump in a silk gown, cascaded by delicate flowers that stopped right below the bust.

Michele wrapped the look in an exaggerated lace train that trailed behind her. Completing her look, the mother-to-be kept her glam simple with a nude pink lip, subtle blush and her long brown tresses flowing in waves past her shoulders.

Lea Michele put her baby bump on display at the 2024 Met Gala. - Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In 2021, the Funny Girl actress spoke to ET about her journey to motherhood, amid her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"We'd given up a little bit, my husband and I," Michele told ET back in 2021. "But they say that when you give up and when you stop trying is when these little miracles happen. But it wasn't just for nothing. We really did work very hard with my doctor and with the process of doing all of those surgeries to help my body have a baby, which is all I've ever really wanted."

