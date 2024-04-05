Lea Michele is pregnant -- and nobody is going to rain on her parade!

The Funny Girl Broadway star stepped out on the red carpet at the 2024 Hope Rising Benefit in New York City on Thursday night, dressed to impress in a flowing red gown. Of course, the best part of her look was her growing baby bump, which she cradled as she posed for photographers at the event and alongside Paula Zahn, Donald Newhouse and Anna Wintour.

Just a week ago, the 37-year-old Glee alum surprised fans by announcing that she and husband Zandy Reich are expecting their second child. The couple became first-time parents in August 2020 with the birth of their son, Ever.

The baby news comes at an extra special time for the couple as they recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in early March. Plus, Michele is currently in star-studded pregnancy company as many fellow actresses are also pregnant, including friends Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale.

Lea Michele cradles her baby bump on the red carpet at a New York City benefit. - Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"So excited for this beautiful family," Tisdale wrote on Instagram in reaction to Michele's pregnancy reveal. In late March, Tisdale announced that she is also expecting her second child with husband Christopher French, making their 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter, a soon-to-be big sister.

Michele, who has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), has previously shed light on the difficulties she faced becoming a mom.

"We'd given up a little bit, my husband and I," Michele told ET back in 2021. "But they say that when you give up and when you stop trying is when these little miracles happen. But it wasn't just for nothing. We really did work very hard with my doctor and with the process of doing all of those surgeries to help my body have a baby, which is all I’ve ever really wanted."

RELATED CONTENT: