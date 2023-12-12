Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, are adding another member to their sweet family!

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress announced that she's expecting her fourth child.

Just in time for the holiday season, Duff shared the news by revealing her family's holiday card via Instagram.

"Surprise, surprise," she wrote, paying tribute to the viral TikTok sound.

The post led with a picture of Duff, Koma and their children all wearing festive PJs. For her part, Duff shows off her baby bump in a pink set.

In the following slide, with a photo of the family's card that features their children making funny faces, she shared the news.

"Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch," it read. "The Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew."

On his respective Instagram account, Koma shared the news alongside the picture of the family in their pajamas.

"baby #4 is loading…," he wrote.

Duff and Koma already share two daughters, Mae, 2, and Banks, 5, while Duff shares her first child, 11-year-old son Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma, who began dating in 2017, got engaged and tied the knot in 2019. The "Come Clean" singer and the Eve 6 band member will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in December.

The pair often use social media to tease one another or share the tribulations of their family's everyday life, so it's especially moving when they take the opportunity to show how much they care for one another. Last year, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate their third wedding anniversary and share sweet messages to one another online.

"Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it," Duff wrote in her tribute. "Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with."

Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images

The How I Met Your Father star's post included pictures from her and Koma's wedding day, photos of them with their children and sweet selfies from the early days of their relationship.

Koma's post included a sweet message and two photos from their wedding day. The singer also used the post to give his wife the seal of approval to leave him for Harry Styles.

"We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff 🧡Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek," the songwriter wrote.

"The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater. Thank you ba for loving me. I know that isn't always easy. Thank you for listening to every version of Springsteen doing Santa Clause Is Coming To Town this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream 'Clarance'. Thank you for letting me keep 6 beverages on my nightstand. Thank you for traveling to see Dawes with me in foreign countries. Thank you for raising our very cute and very unstable three kids. Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It's so sick. When you leave me for Harry, I'll totally understand and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6pm as much as you. You're not allowed to look at pictures of Matt Healy tho," he added.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together

Duff’s husband doesn’t just use their anniversary to gush about his wife. In September, the singer penned a sweet message in honor of her 36th birthday.

Sharing a series of photos of Duff, Koma wrote, "To my birthday girl @hilaryduff ...It's wild to think this first photo of us was taken almost ten years ago. I remember it so vividly, it's almost like we didn't break up three times between then and now."

"You blow me away everyday with your ability to juggle the un-juggle-able... you do it with such ease & grace. You have an endless well of energy and patience that makes you the super-mom + super-wife you are, all while bringing your wildest dreams to earth level, then still somehow giving a shit about our dogs at the end of the day," he added.

He concluded his post, writing, "It's truly an honor to be riding shotgun and I know this year is going to usher in even more miracles to smile about & even more baby cow videos to make you audibly "awww". Thank you for loving us ba, we love you back so much. Happy happy happy birthday. We're the luckiest and our kids are gonna be so stoked when they find out Ed Sheeran is their real dad. #paidad"

Duff commented on the post, writing, "My love. I look forward to these for the whole year♥️ and Thank you for riding shotgun. I am the better driver," adding a smiling emoji and a face emoji surrounded by hearts.

Congratulations to the growing family!

RELATED CONTENT: