Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Jokes About Living 'in the Eye of' Hurricane Hilary
As Southern California braces for the potentially devastating impact of Hurricane Hilary, Hilary Duff is already being flooded... with jokes.
The unique spelling of the hurricane -- which increased to a Category 4 on Friday morning -- means Duff is one of the rare "Hilarys" who shares her exact first name with the worrisome storm, a fact she lamented on her Instagram Story on Thursday.
"I've gotten so many texts, it's like my birthday," she wrote. "They couldn't have gone with two Ls?"
It doesn't help, of course, that one of Duff's most popular singles, 2003's "Come Clean," features the chorus, "Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams / Let it wash away my sanity / 'Cause I wanna feel the thunder, I wanna scream / Let the rain fall down, I'm coming clean."
Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, even got in on the joke, taking to TikTok to share a video of himself in the couple's kitchen.
"Hey, so I've been living in the eye of Hurricane Hilary for a couple years now, and I just wanted to hop on here and show you guys what it's like," he teased, as his wife fired back some Category 5 side-eye.
@winnetkabowlingleague I’m in the eye of the storm #hurricanehilary♬ original sound - WBL
Hurricane Hilary is expected to reduce in intensity by the time it makes landfall, however, it still could potentially be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California since September 1939 -- in which a tropical storm hit Long Beach, causing dozens of fatalities. Experts are warning residents in the area to prepare for flash floods, mudslides, rainfall up to 10 inches and winds from 40-60 miles per hour.
The storm could potentially dump the equivalent of a full year's worth of rainfall in the southwestern United States, Accuweather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter confirmed to ET's Kevin Frazier on Thursday.
"It's a staggering number, and shows just how dangerous this situation can be," he warned. "LAX is going to be a huge mess. Looks like the big attractions, there will be likely delays and cancellations there."
ET learned that Southern California's amusement parks are already preparing for the storm to hit, with a Universal Studios spokesperson saying, "Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk continue to monitor Hurricane Hilary. The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and while we expect to remain open, we suggest guests visit our website at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for updates prior to visiting our destination."
ET has also learned the Disneyland Resort is taking usual precautions to prepare for wind and rain in advance of the storm. As they do with any weather event, teams are organizing necessary supplies, cleaning debris and clearing storm drains. Guests can expect standard operational impacts for windy and rainy days, including adapted entertainment and select outdoor attraction closures, but may be notified via cast members and the Disneyland app messaging of any unexpected impacts.
