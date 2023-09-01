'How I Met Your Father' Canceled After 2 Seasons

How I Met Your Father has come to an end. On Friday, ET confirmed that the How I Met Mother spinoff has been canceled after two seasons on Hulu.

How I Met Your Father followed Sophie, who is played by both Hilary Duff in present day and Kim Cattrall in the near future. Cattrall narrates the show, telling her son what kind of antics she and her friends -- Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) -- got up to in their 20s, all on the road to sharing how she met his dad.

Throughout its two seasons, HIMYF featured two HIMYM cameos -- Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson and Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky. In a February interview with ET, Duff opened up about working with Harris, and noted that she'd like to welcome all the HIMYM alums onto the spinoff at some point.

"I was really nervous to work with NPH. He's just such a stud. He's legendary," she told ET. "Everything he does is, if he's hosting something or he's got a TV show on the air or he's doing Broadway, he's just fantastic. And so the fact that he said yes made us really excited. And obviously, our goal is to hopefully collect them all."

How I Met Your Father aired its now-series finale in July, and did not reveal the father of Sophie's son.

