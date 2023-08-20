Lea Michele is celebrating her son Ever's birthday months after a "scary health issue" sent him to the hospital.

The Funny Girl star took to Instagram to share a family photo of her, Ever, and her husband, Zandy Reich. The sweet portrait saw the family dressed in white and tan, with the 36-year-old actress dressed in a white, flowing summer dress, Ever in a white shirt and cream shorts, and Reich in white tee and tan slacks.

Michele and Reich smile back at the camera while each hold Ever's hand, as he stood in the middle of his proud parents, his back to the camera.

The photo slideshow also included some solo shots with mom and the toddler, including a black-and-white pic of Michele cradling the little one, and one in color of the mother of one holding her baby boy as she smiled for the camera.

"Happy 3rd Birthday to our beautiful son! Ever we love you so much!," Michele, who plays Fanny Brice in the Broadway production captioned the post.

Michele shared more pics of Ever's third birthday party on her Instagram Stories, including his Paw Patrol-themed birthday cake and cookies.

"Happy 3rd Birthday Ever," she wrote over a shot of the treat display, which saw Ever's name spelled out on dog bone shaped cookies.

The birthday party comes after a scary few months for the little one, who was hospitalized on multiple occasions this year. Michele first revealed Ever's struggles in March, writing on Instagram that he was hospitalized with "a scary health issue."

Shortly thereafter, Michele posted again, sharing that Ever would be heading home from the hospital "soon." He was back in the hospital in early April, though.

"These hard times show you truly what matters and what is important in life, and how much we have to be grateful for," Michele wrote in part on Instagram. "It's been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

She returned to work not long after, though she did run "to give my baby a hug" between performances. Michele most recently brought Ever to the stage during the show's Mother's Day performance, leaning down to the orchestra section to grab her son who had bouquets of flowers in his hands for more.

For more on Ever's hospitalization, check out the video below.

