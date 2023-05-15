Lea Michele celebrated Mother's Day in a special way. After her Sunday performance as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl, the 36-year-old actress brought out her 2-year-old son, Ever, during the current call.

As seen in a video posted on TikTok, after Michele walked onstage, she leaned down to the orchestra section to grab her son, whom she shares with her husband, Zandy Reich.

The tot had bouquets of flowers in his hands. As Michele held her boy, she handed out some of the flowers, presumably to the other moms in the cast. She waved to the audience as she held Ever close, before heading off the stage.

Ever's appearance at Michele's show comes after he was hospitalized. Michele first revealed Ever's struggles in March, writing on Instagram that he was hospitalized with "a scary health issue."

Shortly thereafter, Michele posted again, sharing that Ever would be heading home from the hospital "soon." He was back in the hospital in early April, though.

"These hard times show you truly what matters and what is important in life, and how much we have to be grateful for," Michele wrote in part on Instagram. "It's been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

She returned to work not long after, though she did run "to give my baby a hug" between performances.

