Lea Michele's son, Ever, is back in the hospital again following an ongoing battle with what the Broadway star called "a scary health issue." Michele took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she updated fans on this difficult time in her family's life.
"Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids," Michele, who shares the 2-year-old with husband Zandy Reich, began. "But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closest is usually best. Today I chose the hospital bathroom)."
Sharing a photo of Ever, whose face was covered by a white heart emoji, in his crib, the 36-year-old Glee alum said these hard times have shown her what is truly important in life.
"These hard times show you truly what matters and what is important in life, and how much we have to be grateful for," she continued. "It's been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."
Ever was hospitalized last month and appeared to be on the mend as of March 24, after Michele told her followers that she and her husband were planning to bring Ever home soon.
"Thank you for all your well wishes this past week," Michele captioned a photo of a sleeping Ever in his hospital bed. "We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff."
She also noted her return to her leading role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, after having to miss performances of the Broadway show due to Ever's hospitalization.
"I will be back to the @FunnyGirlBwy stage this weekend," she added.
ET spoke with Michele on Tuesday at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon, where she shared that Ever was doing much better after first being admitted to the hospital.
"He's well, thank you so much. He's good," Michele told ET.
As for what the busy mom and actress plans to do when her long-running role in Funny Girl comes to a close Sept. 3, Michele said she simply wants to spend as much time with her son as she can.
"Oh my goodness, I'm gonna just spend as much time with my son as I can, and rest," she stressed. "And let my body just recover from doing this show, and be a mom of a 3-year-old."
