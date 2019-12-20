Lea Michele Was Honored to Be Shaded By Lindsay Lohan: 'It Was Great'

Lea Michele did not take Lindsay Lohan's shady comment towards her personally.

During Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller asked the former Glee star how she reacted when Lohan seemingly shaded her after being cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid production at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this year.

"I know, I saw that!" Michele replied with a smile. "It was very interesting. They announced that I was playing Ariel at the Hollywood Bowl and I think she wrote, like, 'What?' or something. I find it to be an honor, truly."

"It's classic, classic,” she added. "Because obviously, it's at the Hollywood Bowl, but it was great. I'm down with it, of course."

After Michele's role was announced in April, Lohan appeared confused about the casting. "Huh?" she commented on an Instagram post that shared the news.

Back in 2018, Lohan expressed her interest in playing the red-headed mermaid in Disney's live-action film. The role ultimately went to Halle Bailey.

This isn't the first time that Lohan has thrown shade at a fellow celeb. In October, she shaded Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson after he won The Masked Singer Australia. Lohan, a judge on the show, took to Instagram to criticize the 22-year-old singer's new romance with Cyrus.

In the since-deleted but widely screenshotted post, Lohan shared a snap of Simpson with her sister, Ali Lohan, whom he briefly dated last year.

"When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson," the Mean Girls star captioned the black-and-white image. "family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future."

See more in the video below.

