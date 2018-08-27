LeAnn Rimes Bids Farewell to 35 in Silver Bikini at Lake Como

It is nearly LeAnn Rimes’ 36th birthday and this year, she’s decided to celebrate by putting her incredible figure on display!

The country music singer posted a photo of herself looking dazzling in a silver bikini while striking a playful pose beside a boat docked in Italy’s famous Lake Como.

“Bye Bye 35! 36, you’re my b**ch! #leannrhymes 😝 #dorkforever,” she captioned the hilarious photo. “Bidding 35 farewell! 35 for just a few more hours!”

Speaking to ET's Katie Krause last month, Rimes wasn't sure what to do for her big day, but expressed full confidence that her husband, Eddie Cibrian, would come through with something special.

"He always plans out such a good day, he's a good hubby that way, 100 percent," Rimes gushed.

Although Rimes is joyously welcoming another birthday, she still struggles with whether or not she’d like to become a mother someday soon.

"Actually, I get it every once in a while!" she told ET when asked about maternal stirrings in July. "I'm trying to figure out what it is that stirs it. I haven't figured that out yet, because every once in a while I'll be like, 'What is making me want a baby, like, right now?' I haven't figured that out yet, but it hasn't stuck."

However, just because she hasn't given birth doesn’t mean her family, particularly Cibrian's kids with ex Brandi Glanville, isn't keeping her busy!

"Maybe one day," she added. "I mean, I love my stepkids and I get plenty on my plate with them. So, I'm cool at the moment."

Happy birthday, LeAnn!

Get more news on Rimes in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

LeAnn Rimes 'Down' To Join and Write Songs For a 'Coyote Ugly' Reboot! (Exclusive)

LeAnn Rimes Admits She Sometimes Wants Kids of Her Own With Husband Eddie Cibrian (Exclusive)

Brandi Glanville & LeAnn Rimes Take Smiley Selfie After Years of Bad Blood

Related Gallery