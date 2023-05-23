LeBron James is reevaluating his future in basketball. The 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star was visibly disappointed on Monday during a post-game press conference after the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 West Conference, missing out on a championship win.

When asked about his future with the Lakers, James remained vague at first, saying, "I haven't begun to even think about next year. We had a great run but we fell short of our goal and our goal is to win championships. That's what this franchise is about, so that's disappointing."

Calling this past season "very challenging," James added, "I don't like to say it was a successful year because I don't play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career. I don't get a kick out of making a conference appearance. I've done it a lot. It's not fun to me to not be able to get to the finals."

Though he still has a love for the game, James admitted to having some reservations about the next step in his career.

"We'll see what happens going forward, but I don't know. I've got a lot to think about to be honest," he said. "I got a lot to think about. Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about."

James is the NBA's all-time top scorer who has earned the nickname "King James." He started his professional career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. In 2010 he signed with Miami Heat, playing for the team until 2014, and then returning to the Cavaliers. In 2018 he signed with the Lakers, and in August 2022, he signed a two-year $97.1 million contract with the team, making him the highest-paid athlete in NBA history.

