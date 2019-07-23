LeBron James Shares a Sneak Peek at 'Space Jam 2'

LeBron James has a gift for Space Jam fans.



On Tuesday, the NBA champ hopped on Instagram to tease a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Space Jam 2, including a glimpse at his uniform!



"Ya’ll I’m on Space Jam right now, shooting," the L.A. Laker told fans while standing in front of a green screen and wearing a towel to cover up his jersey. "And ya’ll wish I would show you the whole uniform but I can’t."



However, viewers do get a peek at the aqua-blue tank with light red and dark-blue trim that he’s wearing. But, the 34-year-old wastes no time in reminding fans that it’s Taco Tuesday, which apparently become his favorite day of the week. He even shows followers the four tacos he’s about to eat.



James has previously shared some looks at the production but this is the first time fans have seen him in costume.

The set of Space Jam 2 👀



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/MmahJaIiQW — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 12, 2019

In the fall, LeBron James’ SpingHill Entertainment shared a photo that teased what fans can expect to see in the next film. The image showed side-by-side spots in a locker room. Not only did James get a space, so did Bugs Bunny, director Terence Nance and Ryan Coogler, who is producing.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, explaining why his love for Coogler's Black Panther influenced his desire to have him involved with this project. “It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

“Hopefully there will be a role for Michael [Jordan] if he wants it,” James’ production partner, Maverick Carter, told the outlet in the same piece. “But Michael Jordan is Michael F**kin’ Jordan. It doesn’t matter [if James] calls him, he’s gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do. LeBron and Michael are not sitting around talking about Space Jam.”

Like the original, James' Space Jam 2 will likely include cameos and starring roles for some of the NBA's biggest names, however, not every hoops legend is on board for the movie. Charles Barkley, who starred alongside Jordan and other '90s NBA legends in the original, told ET not once but twice that he has no interest in the potential sequel.



“Not at all,” he proclaimed at the 2019 NBA Awards in June. When told that acclaimed director Ryan Coogler is involved in the project, he replied, “Well, listen, I don’t care. Space Jam 1 was amazing. We don’t need 2.”



Exactly one year prior at the same event, he told ET: “Space Jam 1 was a classic. I don’t like when people try to imitate something that was already good.”

Space Jam 2 is set to arrive in theaters on July 16, 2021.



See more on the film below.

