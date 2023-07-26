LeBron James' Son Bronny Remains Hospitalized to 'Determine What Happened,' Source Says
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Her Sexuality With Raven-Symoné
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
How Savannah and Chase Chrisley Are Working to Get Parents Todd …
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Harry Hamlin Reacts to Possible Reality Show With Lisa Rinna and…
Matt Damon Told Wife Luciana He Would Take a Break From Acting U…
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film 'Vanderpump Rules' as Raquel …
Tori Kelly’s Hospitalization: Doctor Weighs In on Why Young Wome…
Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Shows Up as Karl Lagerfeld’s Kitten
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
'American Idol': Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry Over Show Backlash
Bronny James is still in the hospital. Days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, was hospitalized for cardiac arrest, a source has given ET an update on the teen's condition.
"He's OK, but remains in the hospital just under observation," the source tells ET. "They are still trying to determine what happened."
On Monday, while practicing with the University of Southern California Trojans basketball team, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital.
According to TMZ Sports, a 911 call was made around 9:26 a.m. Bronny was unconscious and taken to the hospital via ambulance, the outlet reported.
"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," a spokesperson for the James family told ET at the time. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
Shortly thereafter, a source also told ET, "Bronny collapsed during practice. He is now doing well."
Meanwhile, ET spoke to Dr. Evelina Grayver MD, FACC, Director, Women’s Heart Program, Northwell Health, and she noted that while it is "incredibly uncommon" for an 18-year-old to go into cardiac arrest, Bronny does fall into the high risk category due to a number of factors.
"Number one, he is of male gender. Number two, he is an African American male and number three, basketball," she explained. "So, those three factors increase risk of actually having a cardiac arrest, despite being a very healthy top-shape tough athlete."
Bronny is a McDonald's All-American player, who recently committed to playing ball for USC. After the scary incident, Bronny's 16-year-old brother, Bryce, took to his Instagram Story to share a pic with his brother, along with a red heart emoji.
In addition to Bronny and Bryce, LeBron and Savannah are also parents to their 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri.
RELATED CONTENT:
LeBron James' Son Bryce Posts Pic With Bronny After His Cardiac Arrest
LeBron James' 18-Year-Old Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest
Related Gallery