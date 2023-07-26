LeBron James' Son Bryce Posts Pic With Older Brother Bronny James After His Cardiac Arrest
Bryce James is sending love to his older brother. The 16-year-old son of LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, took to his Instagram Story to post a picture of himself and his brother, 18-year-old Bronny James, after the athlete went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice and was rushed to the hospital on Monday .
In the pic, the two brothers are walking side-by-side while one is showing the other his phone. In between them, Bryce added a red heart emoji.
In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for the James family shared a health update about the rising basketball star -- who is set to make his debut with the University of Southern California Trojans basketball team this fall.
"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," the statement read. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."
In addition to Bronny and Bryce, LeBron and Savannah are also parents to their 8-year-old daughter Zhuri James.
The James family were all together at the 2023 ESPY Awards earlier this month to watch the 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player, who is affectionately called King James by fans, receive the award for Record Breaking Performance.
