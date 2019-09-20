Did Mick Rory miss his calling as a life coach?

That's the question running through everyone's minds as the man of few words, better known as the pyro-loving Heat Wave, shows a different side of himself in this previously unreleased scene from season four of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

In ET's exclusive never-before-seen moment from the episode, "The Virgin Gary," Mick (Dominic Purcell) and Nate Haywood (Nick Zano), aka Steel, have an unexpectedly poignant conversation about their relationships with their fathers and the struggles they're both facing. But what's surprising is the helpful life advice Mick doles out about how Nate should deal with his current problems, surprising his fellow cohort.

"Look at me, I have a job I can't tell anyone about and an ex-girlfriend I'm still hung up on, I mean, no wonder my father thinks I'm a failure," Nate expresses to his friend, expecting some sympathy thrown his way.

Mick, though, gives him some real tough love.

"Stop being so sensitive. You're acting like a little girl. You have to man up, talk it out with him," Mick advises Nate. "It's the only way things will change."

Stunned to be on the receiving end of Mick's helpful advice, Nate takes a beat, almost as if he's figuring out if what just happened actually happened.

"Am I on unicorn acid still or did you just give me good advice?" Nate asks. Watch ET's exclusive clip above.

The complete fourth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow is available on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Sept. 24. DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns midseason on The CW.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Legends of Tomorrow': Caity Lotz Talks 'Wild' Season 4 & Introducing Ruby Rose to Superhero Life (Exclusive)

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EPs Dish on ‘E.T.’-Inspired Halloween Episode & the Return of Rip Hunter!

'Legends of Tomorrow' Introduces TV's First Muslim Superhero: 'We Held a Mirror Up to 2017'

Related Gallery