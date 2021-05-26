Talk about like mother, like daughter!

On Monday, actress Lela Rochon shared a sweet full-circle moment with her fans from her daughter's prom. Asia Fuqua, Rochon's daughter with husband and director Antoine Fuqua, went to her high school prom wearing the iconic red dress her mother wore to the 1995 premiere of Waiting to Exhale.

Rochon shared several photos of the night on Instagram, including a side-by-side of Asia looking stunning in the red number in 2021 and herself wearing the dress in the '90s. "Yes I saved the dress❤️… wasn't sure why but now I know #vintage @adamchristophermakeup," the actress captioned her photos.

Asia also shared photos on her Instagram page, including a bathroom selfie with friends that showed her with the chiffon scarf twisted around her neck. The high school graduate is heading off to attend the University of Southern California in the fall.

Vivica A. Fox commented that the photos were, "OMG!! FABULOUS," along with stars such as Naturi Naughton, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Tasha Smith and Holly Robinson Peete, who also left praises under the nostalgic post.

Rochon starred in Waiting to Exhale with Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston and Loretta Devine. The Forest Whitaker-directed film adaptation of the best-selling novel recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The story follows four best friends who come together to vent and support one another as they navigate the woes of their relationships with their significant others.

"I say it still holds up," Bassett told ET about the film, which still enjoys a huge fan base even a quarter-century after its release on Dec. 22, 1995. "To that point we hadn't seen films that told the lives of older Black women. [And] it was the first of a film that featured women for women, so it was really, you know, a trailblazer."

In November 2020, Terry McMillan announced that the 1992 book is being turned into a TV series produced by Lee Daniels, the filmmaker behind the award-winning biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday. It's set to be written by sisters, producer Attica Locke (Empire, Little Fires Everywhere) and TV actress Tembi Locke, and directed by Anthony Hemingway (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.).

"I lucked out," McMillan tweeted, while Hemingway added, "This is gonna be fun!!!"

