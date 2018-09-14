Insta-famous retailer Revolve is in hot water this week.

The e-commerce company issued an apology on Thursday after a sweatshirt that read "Being fat is not beautiful it's an excuse" modeled by a sample-sized white model surfaced on its site, which caused an uproar on the internet.

It was soon revealed the sweatshirt was part of a collaboration between Revolve's in-house brand, LPA, and actress Lena Dunham. Revolve explained in the apology, posted on its Instagram page, that it has been taken down.

After canceling the line, the L.A.-based brand went on to inform the LPA x Lena collection's intention was to shed light on the effects of digital trolls and bullying by placing hate messages that Dunham as well as actresses and models Emily Ratajkowski, Suki Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne and Paloma Elsesser (who the quote above was directed at) have received on the clothes.

Under each quote, there is (very) small text that reads "as said to" each affected woman. Proceeds were to benefit nonprofit organization Girls Write Now that empowers young girls through the arts.

LPA also posted an apology, noting the image was released prematurely and it was "planning to launch with an image of Lena in the sweatshirt along with our statement and explanation."

Dunham responded with an Instagram post of her own, saying, "Without consulting me or any of the women involved, @revolve presented the sweatshirts on thin white women, never thinking about the fact that difference and individuality is what gets you punished on the Internet, or that lack of diversity in representation is a huge part of the problem (in fact, the problem itself.)"

The creator of Girls stated she will not be supporting the collaboration and will be donating to the charities chosen by the famous ladies who partnered on the collection. Revolve also concluded their apology by stating that they will be donating $20,000 to Girls Write Now.

