Lena Dunham Praises Co-Star Jon Bernthal For Being 'Gentle and Thoughtful' During Sex Scenes
Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's Wedding in London
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Reset, Refuel and Treat Your Body Right After a Long Weekend
'The Woman King' Official Trailer
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Teases Next Chapter of 'Shahs of Sunset' Aft…
Lena Dunham has high praise for her Sharp Stick co-star Jon Bernthal, referring to him as "gentle" and "thoughtful" during their sex scenes.
In an interview with W Magazine, the 36-year-old actress, writer and director was asked about particular challenges she faced while making the dramedy that she hadn't previously encountered in other projects. Dunham, at first, opened up about scenes that she described as "anxiety-inducing" even though she wrote them in the script herself, but then pivoted on how she met those challenges with the help of an unsung hero: Bernthal.
"I knew the ways I’d felt, even when I was directing myself -- overexposed, or scared, or not seen," she said. "I worked with an amazing crew on Girls, but sometimes just the fact of having to enact these scenes, even though I wrote them, was anxiety-inducing under the best circumstances."
"Now, at 35, all I wanted was to create an environment that allowed people to talk about sexuality that was actually safe," she continued. "I have to give credit to Jon Bernthal -- I always joke that he should give a class on how to be a man in a sex scene. He is so gentle and so thoughtful, he could literally have a side hustle as an intimacy coordinator."
Dunham, who starred, wrote and directed the film, follows Sarah Jo, a naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her mother and sister. Sarah longs to be seen, and when she begins an affair with her older employer (played by Bernthal), she is thrust into an education on sexuality, loss and power. Dunham plays Bernthal's character's wife.
Dunham's praise isn't limited to Bernthal's delicate approach to sex scenes. Dunham recalled the way Bernthal made her feel as a director, powerful.
"I feel like there’s always been this anxiety I’ve had with directing men, this fear that I wouldn’t be strong enough or tough enough or show them what a boss I was," she explained. "I feel a lot of female directors have this self-consciousness about being able to match or show up to the way the guys do it. Jon let me be exactly the director that I am; he heard me and I didn’t have to be loud, scary, or dominate. He was coming right off the set of King Richard and he could have been so tired. Instead, he just held us all up. I used to joke that if I could direct shows with only women in them, I would. And now, I love directing men because [with] Jon, I didn’t have to yell through a megaphone.
Sharp Stick, also starring Taylour Paige, Luka Sabbat, Liam Michel Saux and Scott Speedman, hits theaters Friday.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lena Dunham and Husband Luis Felber Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance
How Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Helped Finalize Lena Dunham's New Movie
Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's London Wedding: Pics
Lena Dunham Marries Boyfriend Luis Felber
Lena Dunham Walks First Red Carpet With Boyfriend Luis Felber