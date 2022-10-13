Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!

The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith, Lenny jokes about the time that Zoe and Channing commented on his posts with questions about whether he intended to audition for Magic Mike 3.

"Well I figured, you know, your boyfriend might give me a job," Lenny cracks, acknowledging that he "missed the boat" on the franchise's third installment.

"There's always the number four," he jokes. Unfortunately, however, the upcoming Magic Mike's Last Dance is expected to be the final piece of the franchise.

Lenny spent Wednesday evening celebrating the launch of his latest business endeavor, a partnership with the new spirit Nocheluna Sotol. The drink originates from the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico and is harvested from the Dasylirion plant.

"I tasted it and I fell in love with it," he says. "I went to Chihuahua, I spent time down there with people that cultivate this plant and process it, people that have been doing it for generations with their families. ... I learned a lot. How the whole process works, how incredible this Dasylirion plant is, how sustainable they run their operation. It was beautiful."

Giving ET some insight into his health routine, Lenny says that he keeps his signature abs in shape by eating "really well."

"I eat clean," he shares. "I do take care of my body -- my mind, my spirit, all of it. It's all important to keep moving in this life."

As for his scene-stealing role in Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, Lenny gushes that the experience filming in the Dominican Republic was "like summer camp."

"We were jamming, we were playing music. Saturdays we would have a film day, where we would watch one of the people that was in the movie," he recalls. "So there we are, sitting in this little movie theater at this house with Jennifer Coolidge watching Best in Show or Cheech [Marin] watching Up in Smoke. A lot of people hadn't seen some of the other people's films, so it was really fun."

And fans can expect plenty more jamming to come from Lenny, as he's gearing up for a new release early next year followed by a live tour.

"It's fresh, you know, I'm still hungry, I'm still motivated, I'm still inspired," he says. "And I still love going into the studio just as much as when I was in high school. The magic of what can happen, what can be created, and exposing that, you know, whatever it is that I've been going through."

He continues, "That's always exciting to do -- to play new music and share it with the people, because that's why I do it."

