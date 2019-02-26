Is Cole about to say goodbye to his family?

On Tuesday's season finale of Lethal Weapon, titled "The Spy Who Loved Me," Cole (Seann William Scott) gets an unexpected bit of news from his ex, Natalie (Maggie Lawson), just before her big wedding day, and it could very well turn his world upside down.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Natalie breaks the news that she will be taking a new job, thanks to her fiance Andrew, and moving out of the country and taking their young daughter Maya (Shay Rudolph) with them on the year-long adventure.

"Andrew surprised me the other day with some news," Natalie begins to tell Cole.

"He's married. He's got a family stashed away in El Segundo? I knew it," he half-jokingly quips.

But no, it's nothing like that. Instead, it's something far less scandalous. "We're moving. He got us an assignment with Doctors Without Borders," Natalie says, trying to break the news lightly. "I just wanted to talk to you about it before I said anything to Maya."

"It's great. This whole year has prepared me to take care of her, so...," Cole replies, misunderstanding what Natalie's trying to tell him.

"Maya could come with us," Natalie says.

It takes Cole a second to digest the life-changing information. After all, he returned to Los Angeles after missing out on most of Maya's life while he was in the CIA, with the intention of fulfilling his duty as her father.

"I just came back for you guys," Cole says, stunned.

"You can say no, but think about what a great experience this would be for her: travel, international school, just like you had with your mom. Will you at least think about it?" Natalie implores.

But it doesn't take him too much time to come to an answer -- and boy is it devastating. Watch the exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

With Lethal Weapon winding down its third season, Fox's buddy dramedy has yet to be renewed for a fourth installment; showrunner Matt Millerseemed bullish on the show's chances for another season. And if it were to return, Scott and Damon Wayans -- who revealed his intentions of quitting last October -- would be back in the saddle. "That's the plan," Miller told ET in early February.

"I’m extremely confident in a season four being excellent and I’m extremely hopeful that we’ll get a season four. I think it’ll depend on a couple of factors, Fox certainly being one of them and some of the internal financial conversations we have to figure out at Warner Bros.," he continued. "We have a pitch for season four and it takes season three and spins it on its head and feels like a really, really fun dynamic for season four that we’ll take to Fox and pitch to them."

Lethal Weapon wraps season three Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

