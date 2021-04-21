Jeopardy! has announced its final guest hosts to close out the 37th season of the trivia game show. The show's Instagram account announced the lineup Wednesday, which includes TV personalities Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber, Joe Buck and LeVar Burton.

"We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37: Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber, Joe Buck and LeVar Burton! Link in bio to learn more," the official show page shared.

The stars will all be hosting in an effort to raise funds for their charities of choice. When the stars helm an episode, the cumulative winnings of all the contests who compete that week will be donated to the guest hosts' selected charitable organizations.

Burton was the subject of a viral social media campaign supporting him as a successor to longtime host Alex Trebek. "This is something that I really think is a good idea," the actor and educator told USA TODAY last week during an appearance on an episode of The Mothership podcast. "I think it’s a good fit of what the show is, what the show requires and what I feel like I bring to the table."

Over 200,000 fans have signed a Change.org petition supporting his bid. Burton took to Twitter after the news of his guest announcement, thanking fans for their passionate support.

"THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time," he wrote next to the announcement.

The latest group of celeb hosts join previously announced fill-in hosts Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who were all named as upcoming guest trivia masters back in February.

Mayim Bialik, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers and Bill Whitaker also filled in for Ken Jennings -- the Jeopardy! champion took over as the first guest host following the death of Trebek back in November.

Jennings -- who recently signed on to the show as a consulting producer -- paid tribute to Trebek's legacy each night during his sign-off, following Final Jeopardy.

"Thank you for watching, and thank you, Alex," Jennings says during the final moments of every episode.

The show is still in search of a permanent host and is hoping they find the right fit with one of their guest hosts.

"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."

