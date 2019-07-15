Levi Johnston Welcomes Baby No. 4 -- See the Pic! (Exclusive)

Congrats to Levi Johnston and his family!



The Alaska native is now a father of four, after he and wife Sunny Oglesby welcomed their third daughter together, the couple exclusively reveals to ET. Delta Jo Johnson was born on Wednesday, July 10, at Integrated Women's Wellness in Palmer, Alaska. She weighs 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measures 21 inches long.



The newborn couldn't look any cuter in her first photos, exclusive to ET. In one pic, little Delta sleeps soundly while wrapped in a moose-patterned baby blanket. Another snap shows the infant being cradled by her family, including her parents and siblings, Tripp, Breeze and Indy.

Levi Johnston

Levi Johnston

Johnston welcomed his first child, son Tripp, with ex Bristol Palin in 2008. He married Oglesby four years later, in 2012. Their first daughter, Breeze, was born a month before their wedding, and they welcomed daughter Indy in 2015. Johnston and Oglesby announced they were expecting their third child together last November.

Tune in to Monday's ET for more on the Johnston family's new addition.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Bristol Palin's Ex Levi Johnston Expecting His 4th Child

Bristol Palin's Ex-Fiance, Levi Johnston, Ordered to Pay Over $60K in Back Child Support

Bristol Palin Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Levi Johnston's Custody Battle Win

Related Gallery