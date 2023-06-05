Lewis Capaldi is taking some much-needed time off.

On Monday, the "Wish You the Best" singer announced that he is taking a three-week break from any performances or work commitments to focus on his mental and physical health.

"Hi everyone, hope you're well," he began his message. "This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24."

He continued, "It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically. I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all."

Capaldi, 26, shared that he needs the time to take a break from touring and promoting his latest album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, and return home to the United Kingdom.

"I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands," he wrote.

The "Someone You Loved" singer thanked his fans for their support and apologized for having to cancel the upcoming shows that were scheduled.

"I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things have been economically at the moment, so I'm extremely sorry for the impact this will have. The fact you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky," he shared.

Ending his note with a bit of optimism, Capaldi wrote, "I'm getting all the help and support I need from incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for. I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again. All my love."

The singer was scheduled to perform in Glasgow, London, Dublin and Norway in the coming weeks. Following his return to the stage, Capaldi is set to perform in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 28.

Capaldi has been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, and how it affects and triggers his Tourette syndrome. Last month, the "Forget Me" singer shared that his mental health has a direct connection to his job and if it gets too bad, he would walk away from music.

"I think on this album in particular I talk a bit more about my mental health, which has taken a beating over the last little while," Capaldi said on Apple Music of his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. "My mental health issues are a direct symptom of my job."

Capaldi noted that touring is tough for him. "I was in a bad way where I was just having panic attacks every single day onstage and I was just shy," he shared. "I still haven’t quite got there, but it’s interesting that this thing that you love to do and you’ve always wanted to do becomes something that causes you such distress, but such is the modern world."

