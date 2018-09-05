Liam Hemsworth's Tennis Pro Lookalike Will Make You Do a Double-Take

What’s better than one Liam Hemsworth? Two Liam Hemsworths!



On Friday, viewers who tuned in to catch Rafel Nadal’s match at the U.S. Open were greeted with a big surprise! At first glance, the pro athlete squaring off against him was the Aussie actor! Sure, it wasn’t really the Independence Day: Resurgence star, but the match did jumpstart a feverish fandom for Russian tennis pro Karen Khachanov, Hemsworth’s doppelganger.



Khackanov lost the 4-hour match against Nadal but, he soon discovered that his Instagram account was overrun with new followers dying to get to know him a little better. They even had questions for the 22-year-old, including “Are you single?” Unfortunately, the answer was no.

He was also asked if he’s related to Hemsworth, to which he jokingly replied, “Yes, I’m the 4th brother.”



Maybe the real Hemsworth isn’t a good enough tennis player to qualify for the U.S. Open. But there is another sport that he’s been mastering. Over the weekend, the 28-year-old actor shared his latest attempt to scare his fiancee, Miley Cyrus – and it’s safe to say he succeeded.

Creeping up on the pop singer while out on a sprawling deck, he jumped out at her and made some unnerving sounds -- and the singer's initial reaction was not amusement!



“Oh my f**king God! I hate you so much! Liam! He is so f**king annoying,” she responded.

“That was a harsh one,” he told viewers after she stomped off. But that wasn't the end of his hijinks! On Sunday, he shared a clip on his Instagram Story which shows him sneaking up on Miley as she sits in her car in a parking lot. However, this time she was far more ready for the prank and only offered Hemsworth a knowing smirk.



Something tells us this won’t be the last time he tries to get the best of her!



Get more news on Hemsworth and Cyrus in the clip below.



