Liam Neeson’s recent comments could now be affecting his work.

The 66-year-old Irish actor has been at the center of a recent controversy after openly admitting during an interview with Britain’s The Independent that he became obsessed with revenge after a close friend told him she was raped by a black man more than 40 years ago.

On Tuesday night, the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Neeson’s action film, Cold Pursuit, was canceled shortly before it was to take place.

Deadline reports that a source familiar with the matter told them that a red carpet “wouldn’t be appropriate under the circumstances.” The premiere's screening, however, continued on as planned.

In an interview that was published earlier this week, Neeson shared a story about a time when he once sought revenge after an unnamed female loved one told him she had allegedly had been raped by a black man. "I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody," he told the publication. "I'm ashamed to say that -- and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some 'black b*****d' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could... kill him."

In a subsequent interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts on Tuesday, Neeson called his actions "terrible" and noted that he ultimately “did seek help," and "went to a priest and had my confession."

Neeson's statements haven’t sat well with many of his fans. Shortly after the Independent interview came out, critics took to social media, declaring the actor “canceled" and his career "dead."

