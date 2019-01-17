Liam Neeson is dealing with another family tragedy.

According to multiple reports, the 66-year-old actor's nephew, Ronan Sexton, died after sustaining head injuries stemming from a fall in 2014. He was 35 years old.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Sexton never fully recovered after he climbed onto a phone box next to a famous pier in Brighton, East Sussex, in June 2014 during a night out with friends, and slipped and fell 20 feet to the ground. He was 31 years old at the time and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sexton's mother, Bernadette, is Neeson’s sister.

This isn't the first time Neeson has dealt with a tragic death in the family. His late wife, actress Natasha Richardson, died in 2009 after suffering a severe head injury when she fell during a skiing accident in Quebec, Canada. She was 45 years old.

Neeson appeared on My Favorite Song With John Benjamin Hickey on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel in 2016, where he recalled a sweet moment from his 1994 wedding to Richardson. Neeson revealed that their wedding song was Van Morrison's "Crazy Love."

