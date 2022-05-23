Liam Payne and Maya Henry have called it quits. A source tells ET that the pair is "no longer together and broke up over a month ago." ET has reached out to Payne and Henry's reps for comment.

The breakup came the same day that Henry sparked split rumors online. The situation began after a fan account for the 28-year-old singer posted a photo of him with his arm around a girl, whom they assumed to be Henry.

"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she commented on the post. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

Payne and Henry were first romantically linked in August 2018, following his split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son, Bear. The former One Direction singer confirmed his romance with Henry in September 2019.

Payne and Henry got engaged in 2020. In an interview with Good Morning America at the time, Payne said of him and Henry, "We're just really happy."

However, they called off their engagement the next year, which Payne confirmed during a September 2021 appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett.

"I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen," Payne said of the split. "That's the corny way of saying it, it was the best for both of us. But it just feels like that. I need to sort myself out. I already feel good, and I hope she's happy."

"I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. I know my pattern of things is with relationships I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them, so I just need to work on myself before I put myself onto somebody else," he added. "And I feel that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

The pair went on to rekindle their romance the next month, and even posed together on the red carpet for the BFI London Film Festival in October 2021. In March 2022, Payne gushed about Henry in an interview.

"She's still my fiancée. We're still here together, and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been," he told People. "I think we went through a lot in COVID. I feel like we've come out the other side of it a bit stronger... We're still really happy to be here together today."

