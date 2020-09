Congrats are in order for Liam Payne, who is engaged to his girlfriend, Maya Henry, after two years of dating.

The singer confirmed the exciting news during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, sharing, "We're just really happy."

"Last week I just had a birthday, and my son is going to school for the first time today," he continued. "Seems like a lot of firsts for me, really, which is great."

Engagement rumors first sparked last week after Henry, 20, was spotted wearing a sizable diamond ring while enjoying a meal with Payne, 26, at Novikov in London. The model paired her new accessory with a plunging-black gown, strappy heels, a leather jacket and small black handbag. Payne, who wore a patterned gold shirt and black pants, held her hand outside the restaurant.

MEGA/Dan/Will / MEGA

MEGA/Dan/Will / MEGA

Payne and Henry were first romantically linked in August 2018, following his split from Cheryl Cole. The former One Direction singer confirmed their romance in September 2019. He and Cole, 37, share a 3-year-old son, Bear.

It's been an eventful time for the boys of One Direction. Payne's former bandmate, Zayn Malik, is currently expecting his first child -- a baby girl -- with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Payne shared his congrats to Malik on his YouTube channel in May.

“Also this week, didn’t really wanna leave it out -- wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I start getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody,” he said. “I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi, obviously, you know, they’re having a baby.”

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Liam Payne Congratulates Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on Their Pregnancy News

Liam Payne Says One Direction Bandmates Are Arranging 'First Group FaceTime' Ahead of Reunion

Liam Payne Congratulates Harry Styles on No. 1 Album: 'You Must Be Over the Moon'

Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Announce Split After 2 Years of Dating This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery