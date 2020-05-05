Liam Payne took a moment to congratulate his One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik, on his baby news on Tuesday.

After showing off childhood artwork, sharing what he’s been up to during quarantine and cooking eggs during his new web series, #StayHome and Chill #WithMe, Payne sent his congrats to Malik and Hadid.

“Also this week, didn’t really wanna leave it out -- wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I start getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody,” said Payne, 26, who is a dad himself to 3-year-old son, Bear, with his ex, U.K. singer and television personality Cheryl. “I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, you know, they’re having a baby.”

Malik’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, confirmed the two are expecting their first child during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

“We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support,” Hadid said.

ET recently learned that the couple found out the sex of their child -- a girl -- and are “over the moon."

The expanding next generation of One Directioners comes as the British boy band’s fans brace themselves for a long-awaited reunion event.

ET learned in April that the group is planning a special event in July to mark 10 years since they were formed on The X Factor. Payne has reportedly said that Malik will not be involved in the reunion, the nature of which remains unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The members of One Direction are planning on doing something special for their 10-year anniversary in July, but haven’t confirmed what that is yet,” a source said about the group, originally comprised of Malik, Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan. “The guys started talking more frequently recently and have worked on putting a lot of things behind them.”

“With the outbreak of COVID-19, the guys living all over the world and with different management and labels, it’s hard to solidify what their reunion will be, but the guys want to do something for their fans,” the source added.

Amid the news, the band’s official website was reactivated and fans discovered what appears to be information about a song called “Five,” co-written by the band and said to be scheduled for release in October.

