One Direction Planning 10-Year Anniversary Reunion This Summer

Directioners, rejoice!

The post-coronavirus world couldn’t look better with news that One Direction is planning to reunite in honor of their 10-year anniversary in coming months.

“The members of One Direction are planning on doing something for their 10-year anniversary in July, but haven’t confirmed what that is yet,” a source tells ET about the group, comprised of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. “The guys started talking more frequently recently and have worked on putting a lot of things behind them.”

“With the outbreak of COVID-19, the guys living all over the world and with different management and labels, it’s hard to solidify what their reunion will be, but the guys want to do something for their fans,” the source continues.

The news comes after Payne hinted that an anniversary celebration could be on the horizon in a recent U.K. interview.

“We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up, so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," he told The Sun. “To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting. At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say."

Supporting the tease, the boy band’s official website was quietly reactivated and updated with a 2020 copyright.

remember when one direction’s website updated their website to 2020 and we partially died?? #OneDirection2020pic.twitter.com/i6spBmPXaN — AC ♡ (@hissmilenjh) April 9, 2020

Fans also found what appears to be information about a song called “Five,” co-written by the band and said to be scheduled for release in October. It remains to be seen if the track details are legit.

Other followers noticed that Styles, Horan, Tomlinson and Payne had begun following Malik on Twitter (they reportedly unfollowed him amid drama following his exit from the band in 2015.)

As for the possibility that any reunion may need to occur online due to the coronavirus pandemic, Styles didn’t seem too into the notion during an interview with Sirius XM’s Hits 1 channel.

"I don’t know if that’s the reunion that we’ve had in mind,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s how, if that would be the way to do it, but I’ll have a quick whip-round.”

The quintet was formed by Simon Cowell on X Factor in 2010. Malik left the group in 2015 and the remaining members went their separate ways shortly thereafter. It's unclear whether the planned reunion would include Malik.

The band previously addressed Malik's departure in an interview with ET.

"I think in any field of work when you lose someone on your team, obviously it's hard, but the positive take on the situation is we felt we definitely got closer as a group," Tomlinson said.

The musicians have since embarked on solo careers.

ET has reached out to reps for the group as well as reps for Horan,Malik, Payne, Tomlinson and Styles.

