Harry Styles is just like the rest of us! In a new "Burning Questions" segment which airs Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 25-year-old former boy bander gets candid in a series of rapid-fire questions.

When asked about his three favorite body parts on a woman, he coyly replies, "Eyes, smile, character."

The "Sign of the Times" singer also reveals that he had his first kiss at age 12 and names Jennifer Aniston as his first celebrity crush.

When asked if he's currently dating anyone, Styles simply replies, "No," but the best response was when he is asked about his biggest guilty pleasure.

"Working out to One Direction," Styles replies, grinning as the audience cheers.

Last month, Styles opened up to The Guardian about questions surrounding his sexuality.

“Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No," Styles said. "In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve's gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I’ve given it any more thought than that."

For more from the interview, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Harry Styles Addresses His Sexuality This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Harry Styles Leaves $2020 Tip During Anguilla Trip With Adele and James Corden

Harry Styles and Adele Spotted Vacationing Together in Anguilla -- And Fans Are Freaking Out!

Lizzo Has the Best Response to Harry Styles' Cover of 'Juice'

Related Gallery