Harry Styles and Adele are living their best lives.

The two British superstars were spotted vacationing together in Anguilla on Friday, and fans are freaking out. In pics shared online, a noticeably slimmer Adele is seen enjoying her time on the beach, wearing a navy dress with white polka dots, a red neck scarf and gold jewelry. At one point, the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress is also snapped holding a drink and taking a dip in the ocean.

Styles also took in the tropical setting, wearing a grey Mickey Mouse t-shirt and floral swim trunks. A handful of lucky fans got to take photos with the former One Direction member.

The two relatively private pop stars have yet to post anything about their getaway, but fans quickly started hoping for a collaboration between the two.

harry and adele singing falling ...water under the bridge .... send my love ......or someone like you.....together ????...... a concept ....just sayin — 𝘣𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘢 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘺 (@onlyangelbianca) January 4, 2020

Do you realize that Harry & Adele collabing could literally break records & make the whole world freak? They’re both beautifully talented artists & they both have outstanding vocals, they both write heartbreaking songs... a sad song with Adele & Harry in it... we wouldn’t SURVIVE — Nica (@7Osharry) January 4, 2020

Harry Styles and Adele will collaborate. — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) January 4, 2020

Imagine Harry Styles and Adele collabing on an emo ass song it’s what the world NEEDS — femme fatale (@eliesaaab) January 4, 2020

harry and adele vacationing together?? oh yeah, we're definitely getting a collab 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jyU01TW6HC — ren 🦋 (@everhsgreen) January 4, 2020

James after hearing harry's and adele's collab before anyone else pic.twitter.com/DMdYfUEyru — شَهْد (@kissyshahd) January 4, 2020

can we imagine the power if harry styles and adele collaborated i mean imagine the range of the vocals the writing of that song the British royalty in the music the power that they exhibit separately can we imagine their energy together?? pic.twitter.com/7gPTnLoLGl — emma. (@hstyleswomen) January 4, 2020

Adele has been laying low for quite some time, only sharing two new stunning photos of herself at a Christmas party last month. The festive snaps marked the first time she had posted on Instagram since Drake's birthday party in October.

Styles, meanwhile, has been promoting his new album, Fine Line, and will be embarking on a tour later this year.

Fine Line debuted at No. 1 and, according to Billboard, had "the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years."

For more on Styles, watch below.

