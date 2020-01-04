Harry Styles and Adele Spotted Vacationing Together in Anguilla -- And Fans Are Freaking Out!
Harry Styles and Adele are living their best lives.
The two British superstars were spotted vacationing together in Anguilla on Friday, and fans are freaking out. In pics shared online, a noticeably slimmer Adele is seen enjoying her time on the beach, wearing a navy dress with white polka dots, a red neck scarf and gold jewelry. At one point, the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress is also snapped holding a drink and taking a dip in the ocean.
Styles also took in the tropical setting, wearing a grey Mickey Mouse t-shirt and floral swim trunks. A handful of lucky fans got to take photos with the former One Direction member.
The two relatively private pop stars have yet to post anything about their getaway, but fans quickly started hoping for a collaboration between the two.
Adele has been laying low for quite some time, only sharing two new stunning photos of herself at a Christmas party last month. The festive snaps marked the first time she had posted on Instagram since Drake's birthday party in October.
Styles, meanwhile, has been promoting his new album, Fine Line, and will be embarking on a tour later this year.
Fine Line debuted at No. 1 and, according to Billboard, had "the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years."
For more on Styles, watch below.
