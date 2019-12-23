Looking good, Adele!



The English songstress got dressed to the nines to celebrate the holidays.

Adele shared two black-and-white pics from her holiday party on Monday, getting a little cheeky with two famous faces in the photo booth. Both show off the 31 year-old singer's Old Hollywood vibes, complete with a silky, emerald Reformation dress, loose waves and dark lips.



In the first snap, Adele posed back-to-back with the Grinch, while in the second, she stuck her tongue out while partying with a very jolly Santa Claus.

"We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!" she captioned the cute photos. "Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch 💚."



"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x," she added.

The festive photos marked the first time Adele has posted on Instagram since Drake's birthday party in October, which was an equally glammed-up shot, albeit a selfie, that showed off her perfect, signature cat-eye. The next month, she tweeted for the first time in a year.

