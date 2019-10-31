It's a pirate's life for Adele this Halloween, and she's definitely here to plunder our hearts.

The celebrated songstress stepped out for the spooky holiday dressed like a sultry Captain Hook.

Her elegant costume saw the "Hello" singer rocking a red-and-black animal print dress with a matching pirate's hat, some bold eye make-up, long blonde flowing locks and, of course, a giant hook for a hand.

Adele spent the night at a star-studded Halloween bash where she posed for pics with some of her celebrity friends at a photobooth.

The beloved singer got playful while posing with friends -- including Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, and other various partygoers, many of whom shared a slew of snapshots to their Instagram stories and Twitter.

Via jedidiahjenkins insta pic.twitter.com/2t1ko48uav — Adele Photo Art (@AdelePhotoArt) October 31, 2019

OMG quiero ser @Adele tanto ♥️ Regresó más fierce que nunca #Halloween2019pic.twitter.com/YoMHO50F28 — Gerard Cortez (@SoyGerardCortez) November 1, 2019

Adele's sexy Halloween outing comes just a week after she made a splashy appearance at Drake's 33rd birthday celebration at Goya Studios in Hollywood, where she stunned in a velvet down that set the internet on fire.

Check out the video below for more on the beloved songstress.

