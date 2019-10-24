Adele Stuns in Velvet Gown at Drake's 33rd Birthday Party

Hello, Adele!

While it was Drake's birthday party on Wednesday, it was the 31-year-old singer who was turning heads.

Adele looked head-to-toe gorgeous when she showed up at Goya Studios in Hollywood, California, to celebrate the rapper turning 33, as seen in pics posted on DailyMail. The pop star wore an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown that showcased her slender figure thanks to a chunky belt around her waist. She paired the stunning style with black strappy heels, silver statement earrings and a bouncy blonde high ponytail.

Adele later posted a pic to Instagram from the party, writing: "I used to cry but now I sweat 😂 #gingermckenna Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi."

The photos come after Adele was spotted at Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding over the weekend at a private residence in Rhode Island.

The latest sightings come as fans speculate whether she'll be releasing a new album next month. There had been talk that Adele was going to be collaborating with Nicki Minaj and Beyonce, but those rumors have since been shot down.

Music or no music, one thing is for sure and that's Adele is looking better than ever! Back in 2016, the GRAMMY winner shared with Vogue how she came to change some of her lifestyle habits that in turn caused her to slim down. Adele revealed she now withholds from eating or drinking certain foods in order to protect her throat and gave up Malboro cigarettes that she used to smoke regularly. She has also nearly given up all alcohol consumption.

"I was trying to get some stamina for my tour, so I lost a bit of weight," she said of her healthier lifestyle before joking of her shopping habit. "Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes -- which is really a big problem for me!"

Back in May, she also talked about her evolution over the past few years, while also teasing new music.

"This is 31...thank f**king god," Adele -- who split from husband Simon Konecki in April -- said in a message posted on her birthday. "Thirty tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's OK. Thirty-one is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself."

