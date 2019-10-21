Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney partied all night after their nuptials!

A source tells ET that the couple's wedding -- which took place at Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian's Rhode Island home -- was "all about fun."

"The couple wanted guests to feel comfortable and be able to enjoy themselves while celebrating the special day," the source says of the attendees, which included the likes of Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller and Ashley Olsen.

"After the wedding and a gorgeous reception, the couple hosted an after-party on the estate," the source continues of the sprawling Belcourt of Newport property. "There was tons of dancing, laughs, some tears and food trucks."

Adds the source, "The couple closed down the party which ended around 6 a.m."

Prior to the ceremony, for which Lawrence donned a Dior gown, a source told ET that the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner on the private Rose Island.

"Guests were so excited to be running into each other ahead of the big event," the source said prior to the "I do" exchange. "Everyone seemed so excited about the wedding. It’s going to be such a fun party."

The couple got engaged in February after first being linked last June. A source previously told ET that the two had an instant connection when they began dating, describing Maroney as "down to earth" and "fun, super social and a really hard worker."

"Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale," the source added at the time. "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

