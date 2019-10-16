Fans hoping for a team-up between Nicki Minaj and Adele may have to wait a little longer.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Minaj at the launch celebration for her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, and the "Chun-Li" rapper said that she and the 15-time GRAMMY award winner are, in fact, teaming up.

"Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!" Minaj gleefully exclaimed after being asked if she and Adele were working on anything -- or even considering collaborating -- in the near future.

"But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!" Minaj added with unbridled joy, clearly unable to actually keep such an exciting secret.

However, on Wednesday, Minaj tweeted that she was being "sarcastic" regarding her comments about a possible collaboration.

"I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic," she wrote. "Sh**! Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files. Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you. 🥴"

ET has reached out to reps for Adele, who had no comment on the two artists possibly teaming up.

Omg guys. 😅🤣 I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic. Shit! Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files. Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you 🥴 https://t.co/oyh4hECNCC — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 16, 2019

The collaboration would no-doubt be exciting for Adele as well, who has been an outspoken fan of Minaj for some time.

Earlier this year, Adele impressed guests at a Los Angeles party by epically rapping Minaj's verse from Kanye West's song "Monster," which she also performed while driving with James Corden for an amazing "Carpool Karaoke" segment back in 2016.

While Minaj didn't share any specifics on their track, the collaboration could likely be part of Adele's upcoming album, which she's been teasing for several months. Fans started speculating that new music was on the way after seeing the songstress heading to a recording studio back in March.

Meanwhile, Minaj has another collaboration coming out soon on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.

She teamed up with Ariana Grande and Normani for the tune "Bad To You," and Minaj had nothing but love for Grande, and the work she's been putting in producing the film's soundtrack.

"I'm proud of her, 'cause she executive produced that album and I'm proud to be a part of something that's her baby," Minaj shared. "It's always good working with her because we actually -- unlike other artists -- we actually have a real friendship outside, in the real world. People don't realize that. Like we actually text, we actually facetime and we actually get on each other's nerves, stuff like that."

As for her collaboration with Fendi on her new Fendi Prints On line -- the name for which comes from a line in her song "Chun-Li" -- Minaj couldn't be happier to be working with the iconic luxury fashion house.

"I am so grateful to everyone at Fendi. My work and relationship with them as been ideal since the day I went out there to meet with them," Minaj shared. "I'm honored, of course. It's Fendi! It's a big freaking deal! And I had no idea by saying 'Fendi' my song that it would turn into a line, and thank God it did."

Minaj's Fendi Prints On capsule collection launches globally Oct. 16.

