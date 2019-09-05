She has punchlines, flow, and an empire also, but is Nicki Minaj really hanging it up for good?

The rapper sent fans into a frenzy on social media on Thursday, after tweeting that she was quitting the rap game in order to focus on starting her family with husband-to-be Kenneth Petty.

"I’ve decided to retire & have my family," Minaj wrote in her tweet, which instantly went viral. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Fans immediately went wild at the news, refusing to believe Minaj's statement. Fellow rapper Young M.A. tweeted simply, "You must be hacked."

You must be hacked 🤔 https://t.co/AqChBeGAEN — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) September 5, 2019

Writer Crissle West was also in the denial camp, offering her thoughts on the rapper's announcement: "Y’all know damn well nicki is not retiring, she just throwing a fit cuz she feels unappreciated."

y’all know damn well nicki is not retiring, she just throwing a fit cuz she feels unappreciated. — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) September 5, 2019

it’s nearly been 2 hours and nicki still hasn’t said SIKE pic.twitter.com/XMLavx9lwH — ibs | fan account (@corneliagIow) September 5, 2019

And if Nicki do leave you can throw away female rap altogether cus it ain’t shit without her. — 𝙙𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙣𝙚. (@nostyIist) September 5, 2019

We got to remember only Nicki Minaj is retiring... She ain’t say anything about Roman, The Harajuku Barbie, Nicki The ninja, Nicki the Barbie, Nicki the boss, Chun Li, Nicki Lewinsky, Nicki Teresa, Cookie, The female Weezy, Martha Zolanski, and Onika Maraj pic.twitter.com/ghmyCFCkRw — nique ° (@Johnnique3) September 5, 2019

if nicki minaj has really retired everyone else in the music industry should also — 2019 Predictions (@2019_predicts) September 5, 2019

LIKE Nicki said

“I will retire with the RING” & “I will retire with the CROWN YES”

And that’s exactly what she did❤️🙌🏼love u #nickipic.twitter.com/PjgdF6hcWc — Timab_ (@Timab_) September 5, 2019

Nicki Minaj announces that she’s retiring to focus on building a family



One thing we stans would never forget is how Nicki was making waves in a time when men and hardcore rap acts dominated the rap game.



She’s forever going to be the queen of rap. A legend!!!! — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) September 5, 2019

The 36-year-old rapper opened up about her impending nuptials to Petty on her Queen Radio show in August, revealing that she expected to be married in the next few months.

“[We] filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she explained. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Minaj added that the couple plan to tie the knot soon so that the second license doesn’t expire, but will have a bigger celebration at a later date. “I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that [so] I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later. I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out.”

“Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married,” she continued. “I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

Minaj went Instagram official with Petty in December, posting a cozy photo from her 36th birthday getaway in Turks and Caicos. Not everyone was happy about the pairing though, with some slamming the musician for dating Petty, who is a level two registered sex offender in New York.

The rapper, who has spoken out in his defense since, didn’t let the haters faze her, getting a neck tattoo with his name just weeks later.

She confirmed the couple had obtained their first marriage license in June, gushing about her happiness on her radio show, which is part of Apple Music’s Beats 1.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” she said. “It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

