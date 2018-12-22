Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are getting serious.

After weeks of gushing over her new boyfriend on social media, the "Super Bass" rapper's man is making things permanent between the two. On Friday, Minaj, 36, took to Instagram to share a video of Petty's first-ever tattoo, which was inspired by none other than his lady love. The huge neck tat reads, "Onika," Minaj's real first name.

"Did ya tat hurt zaddy? 😝 his first tat- frontin like it didn’t sting 😩 #Onika #HeavyOnIt 😋👅 #SuperSleezy 〽️🐝💤," Minaj captioned her video in which she asks Petty if it hurt, as well as shows off his ink.

Minaj appears to be smitten with Petty, 40. Earlier this month, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper seemingly made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a flirty photo of the two from her birthday celebrations in Turks and Caicos.

"Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?... it’s no secret... that the both of us... are running out of time...🎀🎈🥳♥️," she captioned the pics.

While Minaj's most loyal fans showered her with love, others started slamming the new relationship after digging up information on Petty's background. Petty is a level two registered sex offender in New York. He was convicted in April 1995 for attempted rape in the first degree with a 16-year-old girl, a crime committed in September 1994.

Minaj, on her end, has defended her beau on social media, as well as disabled comments on her Instagram.

