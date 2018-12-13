That's some "Good Form," Nicki Minaj!

The rapper rang in her 36th birthday on Dec. 8, but it appears the partying hasn't stopped just yet. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share videos of herself twerking on her new boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

"When you wit gang & you hear 'TING-A-LING-A-LING!'" she captioned one of the vids, which shows her grinding on her man to the catchy Shabba Ranks track. "#BasementPARTYvybez."

"I WANT ALL DA 💨," another post read. "😂😂😂 LOW LOW LOW LOW!!!!!!!!"

In other pics snapped from her various birthday celebrations, Minaj and Petty appear head over heels for each other, hugging, laughing and cuddling up close.

"He want me to be his wife," Minaj wrote, quoting her own "Majesty" lyrics. "His MISSIS like SIPPI NOW."

Earlier this week, Minaj seemingly confirmed her relationship with Petty by taking their romance to Instagram. She shared a photo of herself wrapping her leg around him, as he held onto her thigh.

While Minaj's most loyal fans showered her with love, others started slamming the new relationship after digging up information on Petty's background. Petty, 40, is a level two registered sex offender in New York. He was convicted in April 1995 for attempted rape in the first degree with a 16-year-old girl, a crime committed in September 1994.

Additionally, the Queens Co. D.A.'s office confirmed to ET that Petty also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on March 2, 2006, and was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison. According to the NY DOC page, he only served seven years and was paroled in September 2013.

