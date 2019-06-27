Nicki Minaj isn't letting her feud with BET die out any time soon.

The "Chun-Li" rapper reveled in early reports that this year's BET Awards had the lowest ratings in the show's history, supposedly with only two million viewers tuning in.

"When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show... when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show... when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show... when ur still being dragged by that lace," Minaj wrote on Thursday, retweeting a post from Music News Facts, who originally reported the ratings claim.

The post shows that Minaj may still be angry with the network after an employee on BET's social team mocked Minaj back in February, in a post that has since been deleted.

After Cardi B's historic Best Rap Album win at the GRAMMYs, BET tweeted, "Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront," evoking the tumultuous feud between the two rappers.

Minaj and Young Money subsequently pulled out of this year's BET Experience event. The network tried to smooth things days later, issuing a statement in which they effusively apologized to the performer, promised they were looking into how and why the tweeted was posted in the first place, and admitted, "This should have never happened."

Clearly, the apology wasn't enough for Minaj to bury the hatchet entirely.

Coincidentally, Cardi B opened the BET Awards on Sunday alongside husband Offset with a performance of "Clout" and "Press." She was also the most nominated artist at this year's show, and took home the most awards, winning Album of the Year and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

To their credit, BET rebuffed Music News Facts' tweet regarding their ratings, and tweeted out their official Neilson ratings, claiming a viewership of over 12 million.

"THE 2019 #BETAWARDS SOARS AS THE #1 CABLE AWARDS SHOW FOR THE 5TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR (2015-2019) AMONG P18-49 WITH MORE THAN 12.7 MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS TUNNING IN ACROSS 8 @VIACOM NETWORKS ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23," the network triumphantly tweeted on Thursday.

