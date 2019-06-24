The 2019 BET Awards did not disappoint with the celebrity beauty looks.

Stars rocked the chicest makeup and hairstyles we want to recreate right now, and lucky for us, the professionals who created the looks have shared the steps and products they used for the big night.

From Rihanna's doll-like, half-up-half-down hair to Ciara's smoldering, glowy makeup, read on to channel the best glam from the BET Awards.

Rihanna

The pop star-turned-designer looked gorgeous onstage as she presented Mary J. Blige with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Rihanna rocked her bold burgundy tresses in a snatched half-up-half-down 'do.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET

Beauty breakdown: Hairstylist Yusef washed the hair using the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Moisturizing Curl Conditioner ahead of styling. He then applied the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Serum Gel on damp strands before blow-drying using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on medium heat and medium speed. Next, he parted her hair from ear to ear, adding extensions for added volume and body to create the pretty baby doll style. The hair pro gave her curls with a 1⅛-inch curling iron and spritzed on the Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hairspray, followed by pulling the hair into a half-up pony.

Lizzo

The "Juice" singer let her beautiful natural curls down for her high-energy performance of "Truth Hurts" as she twerked and played the flute, which received a standing ovation from RiRi.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beauty breakdown: Hairstylist Shelby Swain first shampooed and conditioned her hair with the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Moisturizing Curl Conditioner. She then detangled the hair using the Suave Professional for Natural Hair Cream Detangler Spray. After the hair dried, Swain applied the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Curl Defining Cream by combing it through the hair with her fingers for definition, softness and shine. The look was completed with the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Serum Gel to reduce frizz and define the curls.

Ciara

The singer and dancer sizzled with smoldering eye makeup and glossy lips that complemented her wet-like hair and sexy orange dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beauty breakdown: Makeup artist Yolanda Frederick started off by hydrating Ciara's face with the Glossier Priming Moisturizer. For the base, she used the NYX Conceal, Correct, Contour Palette in Deep and set with the MAC Select Sheer Loose Powder in Peach. Frederick shaped the brows with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil in Dark Brown and brushed it with the Glossier Boy Brow in Brown. The makeup artist lined the eyes with Glossier Play Colorslide in Brack and applied Glossier Lidstar in Fawn on the lids. Lashes were topped off with the Lash Me Up Cosmetics Bombshell Mascara. For the cheeks, Glossier Cloud Paint in Dawn added a touch of color, while Glossier Play Niteshine in Deep Copper highlighted the cheekbones. Frederick finished the makeup look by lining the lips with the NYX Slim Lip Pencil in Espresso and swiped on the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Ashton and the Glossier Lip Gloss in Clear.

Regina Hall

The evening's host wowed on the red carpet with a fun embellished low ponytail, which hairstylist Shornell McNeal created. The hairdo was playful and easy enough to deconstruct and transform into another look for the stage.

@hairshornell / Instgram

Rich Fury/Getty Images for BET

Beauty breakdown: McNeal washed Hall's hair using the Dove Nutritive Solutions Intense Repair Shampoo and Conditioner before styling. To protect and moisturize her hair, she sprayed on the Dove Care Between Washes Rehydrating Mist as a leave-in conditioner. Next, she flat ironed her tresses before gathering them into a ponytail, using the Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray. McNeal added on extensions to the ponytail and secured with bobby pins. A wire was wrapped around the pony to create the unique, embellished look. She finished it off with a spritz of the Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo to take away some of the shine.

Marsai Martin

The Little actress took home the YoungStars Award in a golden goddess makeup look worth copying this summer for a night out.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Beauty breakdown: Makeup artist Shannon Pezzetta created a flawless canvas on Martin, using the COVERGIRL TruBlend Base Business Mattifying Primer, TruBlend Matte Made foundation and TruBlend Matte Made Undercover Concealer. She warmed up her cheeks with the COVERGIRL Full Spectrum Bronzer in Warmth, lightly applied with a fluffy brush right under the cheekbones. For the gorgeous golden eyes, Pezzetta blended the shades Money Maker and Dignified from the COVERGIRL Reign Eyeshadow Palette, accented with the COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Shadow in Champagne Dreams on the center of the lids. Martin's lips shined with the COVERGIRL Melting Pout Vinyl Vow in Nudist's Dream.

